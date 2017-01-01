PRINTING PHOTOS ON WOOD,THE ECO-FRIENDLY WAY

Most importantly, printing photos on wood with WoodSnap is eco-friendly! WoodSnap speaks for the trees by using only water-based, sustainable inks. You have GOT TO SEE our wood prints in person! They have a beautiful matte finish and no post-coat lacquer! We even encourage our customers to put WoodSnap to the test by scrubbing their wood print with a scouring pad and dish soap. We are very proud to have perfected the science of creating a durable, vibrant, sustainable product that is now enjoyed by thousands of people and businesses. You will also be thrilled to know that the birch wood we use to print your photo on wood is farmed much like Christmas trees. This means NO deforestation. On top of that, WoodSnap created a partnership with American Forest called “Roots For Trees” to give back to the environment. For every WoodSnap you create, we plant a tree!

PRINTING ON WOOD: THE PERFECT GIFT

A WoodSnap is a unique wooden canvas that presents your most memorable photos engrained in wood. Wood prints are the newest wave of art that involves the intricate science of printing photos on wood with complete precision, vibrancy and durability. WoodSnap has revolutionized the printing industry by designing a highly exact, original photo to wood printing technique that embeds ink directly into the wood similar to the art of tattooing. The printed image fuses with the natural grain of the wood and fashions an inimitable wood print that is 100% unique and original. The most exciting thing about WoodSnap’s wall art is that each piece has its own fingerprint, as no two wood grain patterns are alike! Our extensive treatment process actually enhances the durability of the wood prints, making them moisture and heat resistant. All of this making WoodSnap the perfect gift.

WEDDING ANNIVERSARY GIFT – PRINTED ON WOOD

Your wedding anniversary is an important day to celebrate your special someone. Here at WoodSnap “The Original Print on Wood Company” we want to make your gift buying seamless and easy this year! Let’s be honest, we all want gifts that not only make a lasting impression but will also last for years to come. Did you know that we have a 100% Love Guarantee? That's how confident we are that this year's gift will be hit! Whether you are newly married or are seasoned veterans, WoodSnap is the perfect wedding anniversary gift for 2017! Cheers!